All Hail The Yeti's Within The Hollow Earth: Hollywood's metal magpies strike sludge gold

After spending two years locked up in a vault, All Hail The Yeti’s latest release finally sees the light of day, and it’s monstrous. Building on the success of 2018’s Highway Crosses, the Hollywood-based metal magpies draw on sludge, metalcore, stoner and grunge to create a seriously catchy collection of songs that will sound huge in a sweat-drenched venue. Leather-lunged frontman Connor Garrity – sounding like the bastard son of Phil Anselmo, Pepper Keenan and the late Layne Staley – puts his impressive pipes to good use on the hook-laden likes of Headless Valley and Funeral Heart, both certain to be set staples for years to come.