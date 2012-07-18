All But Impossible: Windfall

The guff that fills press releases is always amusing fodder for the cynically minded. All But Impossible’s debut has been mixed by Chris Clancy, frontman with the currently disbanded Mutiny Within, who claims that the band “stand out from the generic bands that saturate the current music genre”.

A bold and potentially encouraging assertion until you realise that this band simply sound like the very generic Mutiny Within. It almost seems callous to be blunt when dealing with an unsigned, dedicated and obviously musically talented bunch such as All But Impossible, but maybe a reality check will save them.

The irritating obstacle here is that the type of dull, prog metal blueprint that plagues tracks such as On My Own, Still Constricted or Freedom Ahead has been heard a thousand times before, and a repetition of this form is almost beyond belief. Add into the sort of choruses that you’d find on one of those dreadful American vampire TV shows and the problems are clear.

The only consolation is that at least on Freedom Ahead and The Expedition they’re trying to vary their approach. They’ll need to do far more of that if they’re to survive.