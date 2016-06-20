Aliases and The Colour Line live review – London, Boston Music Room

Tonight’s audience is unforgivably sparse as Hull maniacs THE COLOUR LINE [7] hurricane offstage in four different directions. If their frantic Dillinger-styled mayhem can destroy this room, just imagine what it could do to a rammed one.

Five years after they emerged with their Safer Than Reality EP, ALIASES’ [8]debut full-length, Derangeable, has finally arrived and the band are here to play it in all its ear-bleeding brilliance.

Since djent-tech pioneers Sikth reunited and released their mini-album Opacities last year, guitarist Graham ‘Pin’ Pinney has been used to larger, more partisan crowds than have gathered here tonight, but the huge grin on his face tonight as he navigates the mind-melting riffs of opener Find Where You Hide suggests that Aliases are more than just an extracurricular activity. He and guitarist Leah Woodward bounce off each other to weave a jagged, phantasmagoric landscape of dizzying speed and complexity while frontman Joe Rosser fuels the fire. He segues from screams to unhinged babbling, bouncing around on his own at the back of the room during Untangled Mind, to glorious, soaring clean vocals during Back To The Start – a maze of aberrant chaos that’s actually tame by Aliases’ madcap standards. This band deserve to be heard.