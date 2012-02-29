Alabama 3: Shoplifting 4 Jesus

“The only original thing about this album is the barcode,” says Larry Love. And he isn’t joking. Still, it’s not what you steal, it’s where you stash the goods, and the Brixton collective’s Spring Collection is so full of bootlegged samples and ludicrously catchy hooks that it would be a pleasure to hear the likes of Have You Ever Been To A Nightmare (wiv Ray Winstone the first unaccredited victim) or the tart Facebook.Con in court.

The usual Alabammy home brew of gospel, slide and tampered dance beats is all here, although it’s not entirely a brick through the bank window.

The laggy I Blame Kurt Cobain and the mixture of shotguns and George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord that permeates Black Dog are full of musical menace.

You may say that S4J is a riot. They’re laughing all the way up Herne Hill. Go and nick a copy. They won’t mind.