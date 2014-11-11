Aghast!: All The Rage

Coming eight years after their formation, All The Rage is proof of that old cliché that good things come to those who wait.

The muscular pummelling of the title track sets out the stall with aplomb, with precision riffing, flailing leads and scything vocals as heavy as they are fiendishly addictive. Afterlife Crisis takes off at a rate of knots before stripping everything away to deft clean vocals in the mid-section, while the melodic peaks of It’s Your Funeral break up the cacophony of death, black and thrash influences vying for centre stage. Drop Dead Famous utilises blastbeats and seismic riffs to colossal effect, the tricky interplay and lightspeed picking of Look Alive! ably demonstrates the band’s musical chops, while the murderous extremity of Hells Bells (And Buckets Of Blood) shows off a wicked sense of humour. Some of the tracks have an over-reliance on the same melodic death metal riffs without too much in the way of identifiable hooks, but Aghast! are ultimately successful in creating an enjoyable racket.

All The Rage is self-released.