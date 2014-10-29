After The Burial, live in London – reviewed by a BGT finalist

Jonathan Antoine found fame when he came runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent in 2010 as part of operatic singing duo Jonathan & Charlotte. He then went on to become the youngest ever Tenor to top the Classical Album chart with his solo album Tenore... so far so classical. But what you probably don't know is that he's also a massive metal fan, so we asked him to go and review After The Burial for us last week at Camden Underworld. And here it is...

As a preface let me just say that this is a gig with a four band line-up that costs £10. If you like it heavy, live anywhere near Camden and aren’t here, I don’t know how you survive your Wednesday nights.

After having met one of these bands (Monuments) a year ago at the very same venue, including their soon-to-be new vocalist, it’s certainly a treat to find out I’d be seeing them, after a year of failed planning to hang out, and with other bands I love too. Lucky isn’t even the word.

The first band of the night is Tides Of Nebula, a remarkable post-rock group from Poland. One of the great misfortunes of the show is that not a lot of people have heard these guys, but once I heard they were on the bill for the night I YouTubed them and bought their album immediately!

The energy these guys display is amazing. With a slightly more mathy, heavier take on the whole post-rock idea, Tides Of Nebula are most certainly an unexpected highlight of the evening for many, and a great act to get people moving.

Following up are Circles, a heavy Australian act, asked to come in after Dead Letter Circus pulled out of the tour. These guys have a really great staccato sound, with a lot of pump, but they’re not afraid to play chords too. With their vocalist Perry pulling his signature soaring melodies over aforementioned staccato chugs and grooves, these guys are a pleasure to listen to, and just generally a good laugh.

The final support act is Monuments who have an insane sound. Their new album The Amanuensis is perfectly summed up by their bassist Swanny in one word – “harmonies”. The remarkable percussive stylings of the band lend themselves so well to new vocalist Chris Barretto’s writing and singing style. They have been on tour for the better part of the year, and it certainly shows. The tightness of these nutty off-rhythms and crazy clean melodies is genuinely shocking, as is the beauty of the instruments the band play. Keep it going, lads!

Then it’s time to pull out the headliner… As the night goes on, the bands have become heavier and heavier, and now it’s After The Burial’s turn. They opened up with A Wolf Amongst Ravens, one of my favourite tracks from their newest album Wolves Within and instantly the crowd goes nuts. After that there is no stopping them, the whole place is moving for the whole set. The energy out there is beyond crazy, even though everyone had just been moshing it up for Monuments.

I was lucky enough to get to spend some time with the guys backstage, and everyone there made me feel welcomed and valued, and this was without even telling them I was reviewing the show. All in all an incredible show full of incredible people.

