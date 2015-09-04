Aerosmith: Rocks Donington 2014

There are no frills here – no gimmicks or superfluous extras to try to tempt the unwary into parting with their cash. This is Aerosmith live, nothing more. And it’s more than enough.

Here’s the band’s strutting, dynamic, febrile performance from the Download festival last year, left in its raw state, and clear proof that they are still one of the best live bands on the planet.

The beauty of this DVD is that it really does capture the spirit and emotion (sweet and otherwise) of a band who never rely on their legend, but instead work hard at delivering to the maximum.

From Train Kept A-Rollin’ through the classics like Love In An Elevator, Toys In The Attic and Walk This Way to the closing Mama Kin, the guys onstage look and sound like they’re having a blast. And judging from the crowd shots, everyone out there is ecstatic. This is a fine film of a great live performance.

Classic Rock 215: Stuff

