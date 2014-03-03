Acheron: Kult Des Hasse

Wizened veterans of the US death metal underground, Acheron have revelled in cult status and notoriety for over 25 years, tirelessly pursuing a course of anti-Christian extremity and fervent blasphemy. Not surprisingly, not a lot has changed for Kult Des Hasse, the band’s first album since briefly splitting and then reforming in 2010.

Founder member Vincent Crowley’s vision has always been a precise and forceful one; this adheres to the same template of predominantly mid-paced, Celtic Frost-tinged riffing and guttural declarations of unholy fervour that fans have come to expect, but there is a strong air of renewed enthusiasm and intensity within the likes of Daemonum Lux and Misanthropic Race that makes this far more than an exercise in delivering the gruesome goods.

The dark ceremonial chants of Satan Holds Dominion and the elegant melodic flourishes of Jesus Wept (Again And Again) add dynamic nuance to proceedings, but even in the grotesque bludgeon of Whores And Harlots, Acheron bring depth and subtlety to this pure and heartfelt expression of death metal values. The ancient gods will be duly delighted.