100 Migliori Dischi Del Progressive Italiano by Mox Cristadoro - book review

This native language miniencyclopaedia about Italian prog, specifically from 1970 to 1977, is a precious support guide for anyone who knows a smattering of Italian, whether they are new to the genre or well-seasoned progsters. Mox Cristadoro shows us many familiar names (Area, Banco Del Mutuo Soccorso, Goblin, New Trolls, PFM), but also many more obscure bands, with very peculiar stories to tell. Hundreds of books have been written about the Italian progressive scene, but only a few are able to captivate the reader in such a hypnotic way as this book does. Did you know that a very young Ritchie Blackmore used to play in the Anglo-Italian band The Trip? And that his Deep Purple bandmate Ian Paice played drums for the Piccolo Teatro in Milan back in 1967?

It’s very interesting food for thought when reflecting on how the involuntary isolation of many Italian small towns (particularly in Central and Southern Italy) – where it was nearly impossible to find records coming from abroad – helped some bands to create a new musical identity, influenced by classical musical rather than Van der Graaf Generator, Yes or Emerson, Lake & Palmer. It would be nice to see all of these stories translated into English…