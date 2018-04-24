ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons planning new solo album

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons says he’s planning on releasing a new solo album later this year.

He and his backing band the BFGs, featuring Martin Guigui, Mike Flanigan, Alex Garza and Greg Morrow, launched Perfectamundo in 2015 – and Gibbons says the follow-up is on its way.

He tells ABC News Radio: “Following the success of Perfectamundo, which was our stab at taking a piece from the Cuban influences, they've said, 'OK, we've done this Cuban thing, can you go back to your bluesier roots?'"

“We've decided to do just that. So, hopefully summertime we'll see something BFG and blue coming out.”

Gibbons reunited with his psychedelic pre-ZZ Top outfit The Moving Sidewalks in 2013 for live shows in New York, Austin and Houston – and he says that studio work with the band will “hopefully that'll see the light of day. Probably this year.”

ZZ Top, meanwhile, will head out on the Blues And Bayous tour with John Fogerty from next month across the US and will wrap up their Las Vegas residency this weekend at the Venetian Theatre.

ZZ Top & John Fogerty Blues And Bayous Tour

May 25: Atlantic City Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center, NJ

May 26: Holmdel P.N.C. Bank Arts Center, NJ

May 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 29: Vienna Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts, VA

May 30: Vienna Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts, VA

Jun 01: Pensacola Bay Center, FL

Jun 02: Clearwater Coachman Park, FL

Jun 03: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheater, FL

Jun 05: St. Augustine St. Augustine Amphitheater, FL

Jun 06: Atlanta TBA, GA

Jun 10: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK

Jun 12: Chicago TBA, IL

Jun 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jun 14: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 16: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheater At Snowden Grove, MS

Jun 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 19: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Jun 20: Wantagh Northwell Heath At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 22: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavillion, NH

Jun 23: Canandaigua Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 26: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort , MI (With Willie Nelson)

Jun 27: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 29: Welch Treasure Island Resort & Casino, MN