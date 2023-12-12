ZZ Top announce first European tour in five years

ZZ Top have announced a European tour for 2024. The shows will be the band's first on the continent since 2019, and their first on the European side of the Atlantic with new bassist Elwood Francis, who replaced the late Dusty Hill in 2021.

The run of 13 shows kicks off at the Dalhalla Festival in Rattvik, Sweden, on June 28, and concludes a little over two weeks later at the Sion Festival in Switzerland. They've got just one UK show lined up, at Wembley Arena in London on July 11. Tickets will go on sale on December 15 at 10 AM.

"It’s been a while since we’ve been able to check in with our European fans," says Billy Gibbons. "So it goes without saying that we’re excited about coming back this summer. We’re looking forward to a good time and that goes for both those in the audience and on stage."

ZZ Top's European dates are scheduled between two legs of their Sharp Dressed Simple Man co-headlining tour of the US with Lynyrd Skynyrd, which kicks off in March and concludes in September. Full dates below.

ZZ Top Tour 2024

Mar 08: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Mar 09: Estero Hertz Arena, FL

Mar 14: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Mar 15: Knoxville Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr, TN

Mar 16: Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC

Mar 22: Bossier City Brookshire Grocery Arena, LA

Mar 23: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Mar 24: Macon Macon Amphitheater, GA

Mar 28: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Mar 29: Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 30: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Apr 04: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Apr 05: Tallahassee Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, FL

Apr 06: Huntsville Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center, AL

Apr 12: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Apr 13: Moline Vibrant Arena, IL

Apr 14: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 18: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Apr 19: Lafayette Cajundome, LA

Apr 20: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX

Jun 28: Rattvik Dalhalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 29: Saturday Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 01: Tivoli Arhus, Denmark

Jul 02: Halle Peissnitzinsel, Germany

Jul 03: Sperken Castle Clam, Austria

Jul 05: Bonn Kunst!rasen, Germany

Jul 06: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jul 08: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland

Jul 09: Paris Zenith, France

Jul 11: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Jul 13: Wolfsburg Autostadt Summer Festival, Germany

Jul 14: Munich Tollwood Festival, Germany

Jul 16: Sion Festival, Switzerland

Aug 09: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Aug 15: Syracuse Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 16: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Aug 17: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 23: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 24: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 05: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 07: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheter, VA

Sep 08: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 12: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Sep 13: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 14: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 19: Concord Toyota Pavilion at Concord, CA

Sep 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 22: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Tickets for North American shows are on sale now.