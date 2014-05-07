Your essential Beyond The Redshift playlist

Want to expand your mind and understanding of the expansion of space? Well where better to start than Beyond The Redshift! Here's a taster of what your senses are in for...

Beyond The Redshift

Curated by Cult Of Luna, Beyond The Redshift is shacking up in Camden this Saturday (10 May) and it’s gonna be… different. A one day “audio-visual experience” based around the expansion of space sounds right up our street and if anyone can pull it off it’s Cult Of Luna. And to get your brain ready for the eventual overload, the organisers of Beyond The Redshift have put together this playlist for y’all!

Featuring God Seed, Bossk, Amenra and Jesu, it’s going to be heavy, weird and wonderful weekend. We can’t wait.

Find out more info and buy tickets to Beyond The Redshift over here.