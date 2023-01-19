You can hear new Babymetal single Metal Kingdom and previews of every track from new album The Other One

Babymetal have returned with anthemic new single, Metal Kingdom. The track will feature on their forthcoming album, The Other One, due for release on March 24, 2023.
Metal Kingdom is the latest track to arrive from their upcoming concept album, and follows the previously-released Divine Attack and Monochrome.
To coincide with the release of the new single, Babymetal have shared a trailer for The Other One, consisting of ten second snippets of each song on the new record, alongside matching imagery.
Last year, the Japanese metallers were “sealed” from the world following their 10-year anniversary.
In April 2022, work began on The Other One, to try and "recover the Babymetal we never knew existed within a virtual world called the Metalverse. A total of 10 songs have been discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered."
Listen to Metal Kingdom below:
This spring, Babymetal will hit the road with Sabaton for a run dubbed The Tour To End All Tours. The trek will kick off on April 14 in Leeds and come to a close on May 20 in Kuopio Hall.
Back in November, the band announced that they would be introducing a 'silent mosh pit' area at their January headline shows in Japan, where attendees must "refrain from activities such as shouting, cheering, talking loudly, or any other behavior that may be an inconvenience to other customers."
Sabaton, Babymetal and Lordi European tour dates 2023
Apr 14: Leeds First Direct Arena
Apr 15: London OVO Arena Wembley
Apr 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Apr 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Apr 21: Paris Zenith
Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle
Apr 24: Hamburg Barclays Arena
Apr 25: Esch/Alzette Rockhal
Apr 28: Stockholm Avicii Arena
Apr 29: Oslo Spektrum
Apr 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena
May 2: Hannover ZAG Arena
May 3: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
May 5: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena
May 6: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena
May 7: Vienna Stadthalle
May 9: Lodz Atlas Arena
May 10: Ostrava Arena
May 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena
May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis
May 15: Munich Olympiahalle
May 18: Tallinn Saku Arena
May 19 Helsinki Ice Hall
May 20: Kuopio Hall