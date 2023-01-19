You can hear new Babymetal single Metal Kingdom and previews of every track from new album The Other One

Babymetal have returned with anthemic new single, Metal Kingdom. The track will feature on their forthcoming album, The Other One, due for release on March 24, 2023.

Metal Kingdom is the latest track to arrive from their upcoming concept album, and follows the previously-released Divine Attack and Monochrome.

To coincide with the release of the new single, Babymetal have shared a trailer for The Other One, consisting of ten second snippets of each song on the new record, alongside matching imagery.

Last year, the Japanese metallers were “sealed” from the world following their 10-year anniversary.

In April 2022, work began on The Other One, to try and "recover the Babymetal we never knew existed within a virtual world called the Metalverse. A total of 10 songs have been discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered."

Listen to Metal Kingdom below:

This spring, Babymetal will hit the road with Sabaton for a run dubbed The Tour To End All Tours. The trek will kick off on April 14 in Leeds and come to a close on May 20 in Kuopio Hall.

Back in November, the band announced that they would be introducing a 'silent mosh pit' area at their January headline shows in Japan, where attendees must "refrain from activities such as shouting, cheering, talking loudly, or any other behavior that may be an inconvenience to other customers."

Apr 14: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 15: London OVO Arena Wembley

Apr 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Apr 21: Paris Zenith

Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle

Apr 24: Hamburg Barclays Arena

Apr 25: Esch/Alzette Rockhal

Apr 28: Stockholm Avicii Arena

Apr 29: Oslo Spektrum

Apr 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena

May 2: Hannover ZAG Arena

May 3: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

May 5: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena

May 6: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena

May 7: Vienna Stadthalle

May 9: Lodz Atlas Arena

May 10: Ostrava Arena

May 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis

May 15: Munich Olympiahalle

May 18: Tallinn Saku Arena

May 19 Helsinki Ice Hall

May 20: Kuopio Hall

