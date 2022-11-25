Babymetal are introducing a 'silent mosh pit' area at their Japanese gigs next year

In what is surely a world first, Babymetal are introducing a 'silent mosh pit' area at their January headline shows in Japan, asking fans to "please refrain from activities such as shouting, cheering, talking loudly, or any other behavior that may be an inconvenience to other customers."

The area, dubbed the 'SILENT MOSH’SH PIT' is described as "a designated area for those who have small children, who are not confident in their physical strength, etc."

The band released a statement on social media ahead of playing Tokyo's Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29. Those in attendance will also be required to wear a mandatory 'Saviour Mask' for the duration of the gigs.

The band's post reads:

“On the day of BABYMETAL RETURNS – THE OTHER ONE – performance, you will be provided a Savior Mask during admission. This Savior Mask is the official dress code for the show and you will be required to wear it on top of your own mask upon entering the venue and throughout the entire show. Wearing the Savior Mask will be mandatory up to when you exit the venue after the performance has ended. Please note in advance that those who do not comply to these rules will be asked to leave.

“We have set aside an area called SILENT MOSH’SH PIT (standing area) which is a designated area for those who have small children, who are not confident in their physical strength, etc.

“Please refrain from activities such as shouting, cheering, talking loudly, or any other behavior that may be an inconvenience to other customers.

“The guideline for the prevention of COVID-19 in "Notice Concerning Performances by Amuse Group (Basic Policy and Guideline for the Prevention of COVID-19)" has been updated. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please refrain from talking/singing/cheering/shouting loudly. However, singing/reacting at a level where only the person next to you can hear is acceptable. For all other important notices, please refer to the ‘Notice Regarding Performances by Amuse Group (Basic Policy and Guidelines for Prevention of COVID-19” at the following link (opens in new tab).”

Babymetal will release their new album, The Other One, on March 24. The duo released their latest single, Monochrome, earlier this month.