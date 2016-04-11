Y&T’s Brad Lang: 'I thought I was a social drinker. I’m not'

Y&T bassist Brad Lang has issued a statement on why he decided to take a hiatus from the band.
Last week, frontman Dave Meniketti confirmed Lang had taken a step back to resolve “some personal issues” and said he wouldn’t be drawn on why the bassist was taking a break.
Now, Lang has issued his own statement, reporting that he’s dealing with alcohol issues.
Lang says: “Ever since the announcement of my hiatus from Y&T, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from my family of friends.
“First of all, everything between the Y&T camp and myself is good. There is, and always will be, love between myself and the band and management.”
He continues: “Dave Meniketti always joked that I was either on zero, or turned up to ’11’ in everything I do, and nothing in between.
“I thought that I was a social drinker. I am not. Meet and greets should not last until dawn. It was time for a course correction. It’s time to take it from ’11’ to zero, and nothing in between. And, nothing happens overnight.”
Aaron Leigh has been brought in to cover bass duties on Y&T’s European tour. The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2010’s Facemelter which is expected to be released later this year.
