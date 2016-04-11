Y&T’s Brad Lang: 'I thought I was a social drinker. I’m not'

Y&T bassist Brad Lang has issued a statement on why he decided to take a hiatus from the band.

Last week, frontman Dave Meniketti confirmed Lang had taken a step back to resolve “some personal issues” and said he wouldn’t be drawn on why the bassist was taking a break.

Now, Lang has issued his own statement, reporting that he’s dealing with alcohol issues.

Lang says: “Ever since the announcement of my hiatus from Y&T, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from my family of friends.

“First of all, everything between the Y&T camp and myself is good. There is, and always will be, love between myself and the band and management.”

He continues: “Dave Meniketti always joked that I was either on zero, or turned up to ’11’ in everything I do, and nothing in between.

“I thought that I was a social drinker. I am not. Meet and greets should not last until dawn. It was time for a course correction. It’s time to take it from ’11’ to zero, and nothing in between. And, nothing happens overnight.”

Aaron Leigh has been brought in to cover bass duties on Y&T’s European tour. The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2010’s Facemelter which is expected to be released later this year.

Apr 14: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA

Apr 16: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA

Apr 22: Fresno Tower Theatre For The Performing Arts, CA

Apr 23: San Luis Obispo The Historic Fremont Theatre, CA

Apr 30: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 03: Reno Cargo Concert Hall, NV

Jun 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley Resort Casino, CA

Jun 11: South Elgin Vasa park, IL

Sep 16: Lezzeno Lario Rock Festival, Italy

Sep 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 21: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Sep 22: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Sep 23: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Sep 24: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Sep 30: Stockholm Gota Kallare, Sweden

Oct 01: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Oct 02: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Oct 07: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Oct 08: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 09: Nurnberg Hirsch, germany

Oct 11: Bensheim Rex Musiktheatre, Germany

Oct 13: Essen Turock, Germany

Oct 14: Zwolle poppodium Hedon, Netherlands

Oct 15: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Oct 16: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 18: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Oct 21: Villeurbanne Jean-Pierra Lachaize, France

Oct 22: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Oct 23: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Oct 25: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Oct 27: Southampton The Brook, UK

Oct 28: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 29: Bilston The Robin 2, UK

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Nov 01: York Fibbers, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Nov 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 05: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 06: Bristol O2 Academy, UK