Wovenwar launch debut track

Wovenwar, formed from the ashes of As I Lay Dying, have released debut track All Rise – hear it below.

It’s the first musical statement by Jordan Mancino, Phil Sgrosso, Nick Hipa and Josh Gilbert since the arrest of AILD frontman Tim Lambesis for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his wife last year.

The four musicians have teamed up with Shane Blay of Oh Sleeper fame to form the new outfit, and they’ll launch their first album during the summer.

Earlier this month a statement appeared on the AILD website which appeared to suggest the band might have a future once Lambesis’ fate was known. But Mancino, Sgrosso, Hipa and Gilbert said the report had been released without consultation.

Lambesis pled guilty at trial in February and returns to court next month to be sentenced.

Wovenwar: All Rise