WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Voyager – Hyperventilating video

It's Bank Holiday Monday here in the UK, but that doesn't mean we're not hard at work giving you guys the newest metal first. That's why we're streaming the new video from Voyager as a world exclusive.

Hyperventilating

Perth’s progressive sons Voyager are getting ready to unleash their forthcoming album V next month, and they’ve given us the worldwide premiere of new single Hyperventilating. Flirting with djent and electronics, there’s a lot going on in under five minutes, but it still leans toward the euphoric end of prog-metal – minus the widdly widdly solo.

V is released 2nd June through Bird’s Robe Records in Australia, CODE 7 in the UK, 3rd June Nightmare Records in the US, and 27th June via MBM in Europe.

Or pre-order through the band’s bandcamp here.