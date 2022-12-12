Wolfgang Van Halen: "That’s the thing about my dad. He never half-assed anything"

Wolfgang Van Halen has discussed his father's legacy, particularly in regards to the late guitarist's work ethic. As WVH describes, Eddie Van Halen "never half-assed anything" and would do a lot more than just "slap his name on a product and call it a day" when it came to designing items for the EVH guitar and amplifier brand.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Wolfgang and his business partner Matt Bruck open up about what it's been like to take over the brand following Eddie's passing, and how the musician approached the job.

“That’s the thing about my dad,” says WVH. “He never half-assed anything. That particularly goes for the brand.”

While Bruck adds: "Ed left us buckets and buckets of ideas. Some are already finished and just need a little extra tweaking to bring them along. “

“Nothing can replace having Ed here” he continues. “But we are so fortunate for all the people involved with this brand. Everybody takes it as serious as serious gets.

"It’s been two years since we’ve lost Ed, we’ve worked our assess off and personally I feel that we’ve done a good job. We’ve done a job that Ed would be proud of and approve of. It’s important to have that peace within yourself”.

Back in September, WVH performed a medley of Van Halen classics, including On Fire, Hot For Teacher and Panama, in honour of his father at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts held in Wembley and LA. When weighing in on the possibility of a similar commemorative concert held for Eddie, the musician said in a later interview with Classic Rock: "I think I already did it with the Taylor Hawkins tributes. I feel a lot of closure because my part of the show was a tribute to my father."