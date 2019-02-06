Witness some Transformers slay Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song

Like many rock classics, Led Zeppelin's 1970 classic Immigrant Song has taken on a life of its own since its original release, covered by everyone from Megadeth and Tesla to Trent Reznor and Great White.

Where it's really come alive has been its occasional use in games or film. But Led Zeppelin are notoriously reluctant to licence their songs, so use comes with a hefty price tag.

Activision reportedly spent $500 million on making and promoting first person shooter Destiny, so you presume they had a budget for the use of Immigrant Song in the trailer. And when it was used again in Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel went to their own deep pockets.

"I have a feeling if you want to entertain that idea of using their music, you have to have the money," said Thor director Taika Waititi. "No negotiations. Offer it to them straight up."

Quite how this leads us to The Cybertronic Spree, a Transformers-themed covers band, we're not quite sure. Claiming to come from the town of Iacon on Cybertron, the seven members of the band - Rumble, Arcee, Hot Rod, Spike Witwicky, Soundwave, Unicron and Quintesson - play music from Transformers: The Movie.

Eagle-eyed readers will note that Immigrant Song doesn't actually appear on the soundtrack, but hell. It fits, so why not?

"The time has come to please the God of Thunder," confirm the band. "So we get heavy AF in this live tribute to Led Zeppelin's epic Immigrant Song. Because that's what heroes do."

We couldn't agree more.