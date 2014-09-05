Led Zeppelin used to blast aliens

Games manufacturer Bungie have released a two minute live action trailer for their eagerly-awaited game Destiny, and Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song is the soundtrack.

The trailer is titled Become Legend, and was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed the sci-fi movies Oblivion and Tron: Legacy. It was first broadcast last night on US TV during the first game of the NFL season, between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

In the clip, a trio of wandering badasses take on all sorts of unattractive alien types with a spectacular array of weaponry.

Destiny is on sale from September 9 and is available for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. Industry analyists are predicting that the title may sell as many as 15 million copies before Christmas.