Within The Ruins leave Calling Card

Within The Ruins have released an eye-catching video for their track Calling Card.

The comic book themed clip represents the concept of the band’s latest album Phenomena, according to singer Tim Goergen.

He says: “Comics and metal go hand in hand and we are beyond stoked on how this video came out. It’s definitely the most fun we’ve had on set for a music video.”

Phenomena was released in July and a video for the song Gods Amongst Men was released soon after.

Phenomena tracklist