Within The Ruins leave Calling Card



Comic book themed video released for track taken from latest album

Within The Ruins have released an eye-catching video for their track Calling Card.

The comic book themed clip represents the concept of the band’s latest album Phenomena, according to singer Tim Goergen.

He says: “Comics and metal go hand in hand and we are beyond stoked on how this video came out. It’s definitely the most fun we’ve had on set for a music video.”

Phenomena was released in July and a video for the song Gods Amongst Men was released soon after.

Phenomena tracklist

  1. Gods Amongst Men 2. Clockwork 3. Eternal Shore 4. Dark Monarch 5. Sentinel 6. Ataxia III 7. Enigma 8. Hegira 9. Ronin 10. The Other 11. Calling Card
