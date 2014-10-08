Within The Ruins leave Calling Card

Within The Ruins have released an eye-catching video for their track Calling Card.
The comic book themed clip represents the concept of the band’s latest album Phenomena, according to singer Tim Goergen.
He says: “Comics and metal go hand in hand and we are beyond stoked on how this video came out. It’s definitely the most fun we’ve had on set for a music video.”
Phenomena was released in July and a video for the song Gods Amongst Men was released soon after.
Phenomena tracklist
- Gods Amongst Men 2. Clockwork 3. Eternal Shore 4. Dark Monarch 5. Sentinel 6. Ataxia III 7. Enigma 8. Hegira 9. Ronin 10. The Other 11. Calling Card