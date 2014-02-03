Within Temptation: 'Wembley is A Milestone'

We chat to Within Temptation about their biggest ever UK tour…

Wembley Arena! That’s a huge deal, how does it feel playing a venue that size in this country?

Sharon den Adel, vocals: “It’s another milestone and a new highlight for us in the UK. For a lot of people Wembley has a magical sound and to us Dutch, even more. We are really looking forward to hitting the stage!”

Within Temptation have managed to maintain an almost perfect, steady rise in the UK over the past decade, why do you guys just keep getting bigger and bigger over here?

“I think that’s because we have a loyal and active fan base that’s spreading the word constantly. They keep coming back to shows and it seems like they bring their friends with them! And of course, some radio airplay here and there and magazine features do help.”

Are we right in thinking that playing Wembley means we might see a very special show stage-wise?

“Yes! The bigger the stage, the more production and pyro effects we’ll bring (if we are allowed!), but we’ll leave the orchestra at home.”

Within Temptation - The Making Of Hydra

Is it becoming more and more difficult to pick setlists with so many albums in the can now?

“It’s always hard to make a good setlist and find the right balance. An important part of the set will be songs from the new album, of course, but we will always play some songs off older albums as well.”

What’s been the biggest change in road life since becoming a mother?

“Not very much, actually. We still do the same amount of touring, but it is just a bit more cut up than in the past.“

What’s your favourite thing about coming to the UK these days?

“It’s always been a pleasure to be in the UK! I really like the English humour and it’s great to discover new places you might not think of going to otherwise.”

New Within Temptation album_ Hydra_ is out now via Dramatico.

Catch the band at the following UK dates:

April 11, 2014 | UK | MANCHESTER | APOLLO

April 12, 2014 | UK | LONDON | WEMBLEY ARENA

April 14, 2014 | UK | NEWCASTLE | ACADEMY

April 15, 2014 | UK | GLASGOW | ACADEMY

April 16, 2014 | UK | BIRMINGHAM | ACADEMY