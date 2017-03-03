Wintersun smash crowdfunding target after just 2 days

Wintersun have smashed the first part of their crowdfunding target in support of their new album The Forest Seasons.

They were looking to raise €150,000 over the course of this month in pre-orders for the record – the first step of a planned three-tiered project, which would ultimately see Wintersun reach a grand total of €750,000 which would in turn lead to the construction of their own professional studio.

And after just two days, fans have pledged more than €200,000, ensuring the success of the first part of their plan.

The band say: “The better our first campaign succeeds, the faster we can start making our planned future Wintersun albums in our own studio with our true vision and release them directly to you.”

They add: “Now is the time for action. We need all of you to participate. We cannot do this without your support – together, we can make this happen.”

The first stage will continue to run throughout March, with pre-orders for The Forest Seasons priced at €50.

Those who pledge will receive the 52-minute album, an instrumental version of the record, high quality master files, 320kbps MP3s and a high resolution booklet, along with remastered and acoustic bonus tracks.

Details on the next two stages to be revealed in due course.

For more information and to donate, visit Wintersun’s IndieGoGo page. Watch a trailer video below.