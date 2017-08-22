Winter’s End festival reveals day splits and day tickets

Organisers of the Winter’s End festival have revealed the day splits for the 2018 edition of the event, which takes place at the Drill Hall, Chepstow, on April 27-29.

Day tickets are also now on sale, offering access to the three days, and there’s also a pre-show event on April 26. Joint Saturday and Sunday tickets and full-weekend access are also available for purchase.

Headliners Lifesigns, Arena, Mystery and Gordon Giltrap are joined by Carrie Martin, Hekz, Galahad, Presto Ballet and others for the extravaganza in Wales.

Tickets are on sale now via the Winter’s End website, with additional options for those who want to offer more financial support to secure the event’s future.

The related Summer’s End festival takes place in Chepstow on October 6-8 this year, featuring Frost*, The Tangent, Karmakanic, Iamthemorning and many others – find out more.

Winter’s End 2018 day splits

April 26 (pre-show)

Gordon Giltrap

Carrie Martin

April 27

Mystery

Hekz

L’Anima

April 28

Arena

C: Live Collective

Galahad

Alan Reed and the Daughters of Expediency

MultiStory

April 29

Lifesigns

Presto Ballet

Verbal Delirium

Frequency Drift

Karmamoi

