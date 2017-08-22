Winter’s End festival reveals day splits and day tickets

Organisers of the Winter’s End festival have revealed the day splits for the 2018 edition of the event, which takes place at the Drill Hall, Chepstow, on April 27-29.
Day tickets are also now on sale, offering access to the three days, and there’s also a pre-show event on April 26. Joint Saturday and Sunday tickets and full-weekend access are also available for purchase.
Headliners Lifesigns, Arena, Mystery and Gordon Giltrap are joined by Carrie Martin, Hekz, Galahad, Presto Ballet and others for the extravaganza in Wales.
Tickets are on sale now via the Winter’s End website, with additional options for those who want to offer more financial support to secure the event’s future.
The related Summer’s End festival takes place in Chepstow on October 6-8 this year, featuring Frost*, The Tangent, Karmakanic, Iamthemorning and many others – find out more.
Winter’s End 2018 day splits
April 26 (pre-show)
Gordon Giltrap
Carrie Martin
April 27
Mystery
Hekz
L’Anima
April 28
Arena
C: Live Collective
Galahad
Alan Reed and the Daughters of Expediency
MultiStory
April 29
Lifesigns
Presto Ballet
Verbal Delirium
Frequency Drift
Karmamoi
