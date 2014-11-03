Winger's first 2 albums reissued

Winger's first two albums have been remastered as a pair deluxe reissues.

The self-titled 1988 debut and 1990 follow-up In The Heart Of The Young are available now in expanded versions which include 24-bit remastering from the original source tapes, 16-page full colour booklets, new interviews, 3000 word essay, enhanced artwork and rare photos.

They can be ordered at Rock Candy Records’ website.

The reissue of Winger’s debut includes bonus tracks Higher And Higher, a 1991 remix of Headed For A Heartbreak and Never while In The Heart Of The Young includes and edited version of Can’t Get Enuff.

Earlier this year, band leader Kip Winger said he had made his peace with the creator of Beavis And Butt-head – who mercilessly mocked the band on the show.

Winger tracklist

1: Madalaine

2: Hungry

3: Seventeen

4: Without The Night

5: Purple Haze

6: State Of Emergency

7: Time To Surrender

8: Poison Angel

9: Hangin On

10: Headed For A Heartbreak

11: Higher And Higher

12: Headed For A Heartbreak (91 remix)

13: Never

In The Heart Of The Young tracklist

1: Can’t Get Enuff

2: Loosen Up

3: Miles Away

4: Easy Come Easy Go

5: Rainbow In The Rose

6: In The Day We’ll Never See

7: Under One Condition

8: Little Dirty Blonde

9: Baptized By Fire

10: You Are The Saint, I Am The Sinner

11: In The Heart Of The Young

12: All I Ever Wanted

13: Can’t Get Enuff (edit)