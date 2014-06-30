Windstein not keen on Pantera reunion

Crowbar singer Kirk Windstein says he wouldn't like to see an official Pantera reunion – but he would be in favour of a live tribute to the band's legacy.

Windstein, a former colleague of Phil Anselmo in Down, admits to being a huge fan of the band, but says he can’t see the surviving members performing as Pantera with Zakk Wylde – or anyone else – on guitar.

Wylde’s Black Label Society have been on tour with Down this year, with Anselmo joining BLS on stage to perform Pantera’s classic I’m Broken. The performances have fuelled rumours of a Pantera reunion with Wylde filling in for the late Dimebag Darrell.

Windstein tells Riff-Mag: “I know Phil was doing a Pantera song or two with Black Label, but I can’t ever see it being billed as Pantera. If it’s Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Vinnie Paul and special guest Zakk Wylde doing the music of Pantera or celebrating the legacy of Pantera – I can see that happening. But to say ‘This is Pantera’, no.

“In my opinion and knowing Philip for so many years, I don’t see them calling themselves Pantera. But to go play the songs, why not? We all love it. It’s on of the best bands ever.”

Windstein left Down in 2013 to focus full time on Crowbar, who released their latest album Symmetry In Black in May.

Kirk Windstein talks Pantera and Crowbar