Win the last pair of tickets to HRH United

For the first time in history Hard Rock Hell are uniting Hammerfest, HRH AOR, HRH Doom, HRH Stoner and HRH Sleaze for one big multi-arena residential experience.

If you’re a fan of hard rock, and we’re guessing you are, then this March you need to get your arse to North Wales. There’ll be over 70 bands from the realms of heavy metal, AOR, doom, stoner, sleaze and more are joining forces for the biggest and loudest weekender a holiday park has ever witnessed. AND WE’VE GOT TWO TICKETS TO GIVE AWAY.

Confirmed to play the HRH United already are the likes of Kamelot, HEAT, Candlemass, Spider Kitten, Hang The Bastard, Night Ranger, Raging Speedhorn, Orange Goblin and Hell. And there’s a whole Sleaze Stage left to be announced!

For your chance to nab tickets to the biggest party of the spring, just head over here to enter the competition.