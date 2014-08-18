Because we're bloody lovely, we're offering you the chance to win the last available room at Hammerfest VII on the 12-15 March, 2015.

Fancy spending a weekend surrounded by your metal brethren and a load of killer bands? What if you had free accommodation? Well we’re offering you the LAST AVAILABLE ROOM at Hammerfest VII.

And who will you be able to see? Well there’s the Swedish doom mongers Candlemass and Dani Filth’s new outfit Devilment for a start. We’ve also got the first ever UK appearance by US thrashers Hirax, the newly reformed sludgecore heroes Raging Speedhorn and the heavy metal titans Hell. There’s also Waylander, SSS, October File, Hecate Throne, Red Rum and Oaf.

To enter, just answer this very easy question: Who is headlining Hammerfest VII?

a) Skindred

b) Kamelot

c) Kreator

Email your name, answer and mobile number to info@hammerfest.co.uk.

For more details and tickets go to www.hammerfest.co.uk or for tickets call 08700 110034.

Comp Terms and Conditions