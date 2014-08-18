Because we're bloody lovely, we're offering you the chance to win the last available room at Hammerfest VII on the 12-15 March, 2015.
Fancy spending a weekend surrounded by your metal brethren and a load of killer bands? What if you had free accommodation? Well we’re offering you the LAST AVAILABLE ROOM at Hammerfest VII.
And who will you be able to see? Well there’s the Swedish doom mongers Candlemass and Dani Filth’s new outfit Devilment for a start. We’ve also got the first ever UK appearance by US thrashers Hirax, the newly reformed sludgecore heroes Raging Speedhorn and the heavy metal titans Hell. There’s also Waylander, SSS, October File, Hecate Throne, Red Rum and Oaf.
To enter, just answer this very easy question: Who is headlining Hammerfest VII?
a) Skindred
b) Kamelot
c) Kreator
Email your name, answer and mobile number to info@hammerfest.co.uk.
For more details and tickets go to www.hammerfest.co.uk or for tickets call 08700 110034.
Comp Terms and Conditions
Prizes are claimed online (there is an online booking fee of £10 per ticket to claim prizes).
Entrants must be 18 or older on the date of entry to win tickets.
A winner will be chosen at random and contacted by phone or email.
Prizes 1st prize Accommodation and passes for 6 people, runners up prizes, 6 day passes to the event.
Prize does not include transportation.
Tickets are non-transferable and non refundable.
Chic Festivals SL reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time.
On claiming the prize Hammerfest terms and conditions will apply http://www.hammerfest.co.uk/information/terms-and-conditions.html.