Win autographed prizes from AC/DC, The Who, BMTH and more in the Teenage Cancer Trust Xmas raffle

One casualty of the current Covid-19 pandemic was the Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual fund-raising gig series at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

There were no Teenage Cancer Trust gigs in 2020; the charity’s week of sold out shows, in what would have been the 20th anniversary year of the legendary series, were due to start on the first day of lockdown in the UK. Those shows were set to raise more than £1 million for the charity, income which sadly has now been lost.

However, rock fans have the chance to help out the charity, and potentially help themselves, by participating in the TCT Xmas raffle, to which a number of top rock bands, including AC/DC, The Who, Thunder, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, The Damned, Enter Shikari and more have donated prizes.

The prizes vary from artist to artist, but in The Who’s case, the owner of the winning ticket can choose their favourite album from the legendary British band’s back catalogue and get the vinyl autographed and personalised by vocalist Roger Daltrey, a long-time patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

See the charity’s website for full details.