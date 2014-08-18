Win A VIP Room For Up To 8 People AT HRH3

The Enid, returning for a third consecutive year, join Rick Wakeman, Mostly Autumn, Steeleye Span and more for HRH Prog 3.

Also lined up to appear at next year’s event are Lifesigns, The Reasoning, Sanguine Hum, Anna Phoebe and Touchstone./o:p

HRH Prog 3 takes place at the HRH Bade is Pwlheli, North Wales, between March 19-22 2015. As an addition to enhance the over-all experience, HRH Prog 3 will feature special guest appearances from actors and authors from the sci-fi and fantasy worlds. Already confirmed is actor Sylvester McCoy (Dr. Who, The Hobbit).

For more information on HRH: Prog 3 click here http://www.hrhprog.com/ /o:p

*Runners-up will receive weekend passes to the event/o:p

For your chance to win this exclusive prize simply answer the question below: When were The Enid founded?

1) 1973

2) 1987

3) 2000

**Email your answer along with your name and a contact number to ** info@hrhprog.com/o:p