Wilson's Right To Rise From Embattled Detroit

Wilson have released a video for the title track of the recent long-player Right To Rise. The album is the follow-up to the band’s 2013 debut Full Blast Fuckery, while the video was shot in the band’s hometown of Detroit, and features both the city’s ruins and its rejuvenation.

“When we wrote the song we wanted to tell a story about the area of the world we live in. After traveling so much the past few years, we realise the magnifying glass that the media has put on Detroit has damaged not only our city’s image, but more importantly our peoples’ image. We all struggle with life’s weight, no matter where we live in this world… our peoples’ story is not unlike the millions of other people out there put against the wall daily, cast aside as underdogs and thought of as ‘already dead’. It’s through the struggle to survive in those conditions that we create our strengths.

“What we’ve tried to achieve visually is to tell a story through the point of view of a pack of dogs, moving through the blight of our city; the places most identifiable to the rest of the world. The abandoned house the band performs in starts to crumble as the ‘underdogs’ move from the rubble of our past into the present parts of Detroit’s rebuild, showing our people coming together in strength to unite as one. It’s a picture of hope and growth through hard work, resilience and ingenuity, while honouring our past as we rise towards our future.”

Wilson are currently coming to the end of the hardDrive Live US tour with Trivium and Tremonti (remaining dates below) and hope to return to the UK in early 2016. Right To Rise is available now from iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

Tour dates

Oct 20: The Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

Oct 22: Juanita’s, Little Rock, AR

Out 23: Capone’s, Johnson City, TN

