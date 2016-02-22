Wilson launch Give 'Em Hell

Wilson have released a video for Give ‘Em Hell. It’s taken from last year’s Right To Rise album, the follow-up to 2014’s debut Full Blast Fuckery.

“This video embodies the very DNA of our band,” says singer Chad Nicefield. “If you’re into kicking ass and taking names, no matter who or what the competition, this masterpiece is for you! It’s got blood, guts and glory. A ‘no holds barred,’ fun-filled, roller coaster of fury coupled with the swiftest kick to your family jewels. Live for the thrill, ‘cause it’s kill or be killed, motherfuckers!

“P.S. No small children were harmed in the making of this video… we think.”

Wilson start a UK tour tomorrow (full dates below). Tickets are on sale at Seetickets and Ticketmaster.

Wilson Tour Dates

Feb 23: Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms

Feb 24: Liverpool, The Arts Club

Feb 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy 2

Feb 26: Glasgow, Broadcast

Feb 27: Leeds, The Key Club

Feb 29: Manchester, Sound Control

Mar 01: Cambridge, Portland Arms

Mar 02: London, Barfly

Mar 03: Southampton, Joiners

Apr 30: Jacksonville, FL. Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville*

May 06: Virginia Beach, VA. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

May 07: Concord, NC. Carolina Rebellion*

May 20: Columbus, OH. Rock On The Range*

May 28: Pryor, OK. Rocklahoma*

Jul 15: Oshkosh, WI. Rock USA*

Jul 16: Cadott, WI. Rock Fest*

* festival dates