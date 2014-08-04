William Orbit to work on Queen archive release

Queen have signed up dance producer William Orbit to work on the band's upcoming new album.

Tentatively titled Queen Forever, the record will be made up from archive tapes of unheard recordings featuring Freddie Mercury. Michael Jackson is also thought to appear on at least one of the tracks.

Via Tiwtter, Orbit says: “Am definitely working with Queen. Amazing songs. That’s all I’m saying for now. Watch this space.”

The album is expected before Christmas.

It is the second time that Queen has raided, following 1995’s Made In Heaven. Brian May and Roger Taylor have been performing live as Queen featuring American Idol star Adam Lambert.

Orbit has previously worked with acts including Blur, Pink and Madonna.