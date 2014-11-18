Wicked Snakes stream new album in full

Staffordshire psych-doomers Wicked Snakes are streaming their upcoming album Sleep Dance in full.

Due for release on 24th November via A Wolf At Your Door Records, frontman Luke Davis describes the album as “A journey through the course of an Earth day. It’s psychedelic, heavy yet melodious, crushing and mysterious. From the stinging sun at dawn through to the cold bleakness of night, we hope you enjoy every minute.”

Find out more on Wicked Snakes via their Facebook.

Pre-order Sleep Dance from A Wolf At Your Door.