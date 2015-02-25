Whitesnake reveal The Purple Album

David Coverdale has confirmed Whitesnake’s 12th record is called The Purple Album – and it’s a set of reimagined takes on material from his time as Deep Purple frontman.

The follow-up to 2011’s Forevermore will be released on May 18 in the UK (May 15 in Europe, May 19 in North America) and it’s the band’s first with new guitarist Joel Hoekstra, who replaced Doug Aldrich last year.

Whitesnake have launched a video for their version of Stormbringer – view it below.

Coverdale, who fronted the Mark III and IV versions of Purple from 1973 to 1976, says: “It’s a tribute – a homage. It’s a huge thank you from me to Deep Purple for the opportunity I was given over 40 years ago.

“I said to Ritchie Blackmore, ‘You guys set me on an incredible journey that continues today and I couldn’t have asked for better teachers.’ The university of Deep Purple is an extraordinary, amazing school to learn from. We can’t wait to play these songs in concert.”

The Purple Album will be available in a 13-track standard edition, a deluxe edition with two bonus songs plus four videos and a short documentary, and a double-vinyl version. Details of a limited-edition box set will be announced soon.

Whitesnake have confirmed a US tour that kicks off on May 28 in Washington and ends on July 18 in Indiana. More dates will be revealed in due course.

Tracklist

Burn

You Fool No One (interpolating Itchy Fingers)

Love Child

Sail Away

The Gypsy

Lady Double Dealer

Mistreated

Holy Man

Might Just Take Your Life

You Keep On Moving

Soldier Of Fortune

Lay Down Stay Down

Stormbringer

Deluxe Edition

Lady Luck

Comin’ Home

Video: Lady Double Dealer

Video: Sail Away

Video: Stormbringer

Video: Soldier Of Fortune

Video: Behind The Scenes

Video: EPK