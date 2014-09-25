Whitesnake detail 1984 live album

Whitesnake have confirmed the release of Live in ’84: Back To The Bone, a package recorded during the band’s world tour 30 years ago.
Mainman David Coverdale was accompanied on the road by guitarist John Sykes, bassist Neil Murray and drummer Cozy Powell, following the release of acclaimed album Slide It In. Bonus material features Jon Lord’s last appearance with the band before rejoining Deep Purple, and Mel Galley is also featured.
Coverdale assembled the collection from his private audio and video archive, with the help of fans around the world. He says: “It’s still hard for me that half the incredible band who recorded Slide It In have passed away – Cozy, Mel, Jon Lord. All amazing people and amazing musicians.
“Their memories live on in our hearts and in the music they made. Wait until you see and hear them playing, as only they can.”
He adds: “These are memories I treasure and delight in sharing with you as we continue our celebration of the 30th anniversary of Slide It In.”
Live in ’84: Back To The Bone is released on November 10 via New Frontiers Music (November 7 in Europe, November 11 in North America). It will be available as a deluxe DVD/CD set and standard DVD.
Deluxe DVD/CD tracklist
DVD
Super Rock 84
Gambler
Guilty Of Love
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Ready An’ Willing
Slow An’ Easy
Crying In The Rain
Guitar Solo
Soldier Of Fortune
Drum Solo
Ain’t No Love In The Heart of the City
Don’t Break My Heart Again
Bonus tracks
Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of
Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing
Bonus gallery
Slide It In Slide Show with rare unseen photos
The Music Bed with snippets of private demos
CD
Snakeskin Boots - Best Of Bootlegs
Gambler
Guilty Of Love
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Slow An’ Easy
Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues
Ready An’ Willing
Guitar solo
Crying In The Rain
Soldier Of Fortune.
Super Rock 84
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Ready An’ Willing
Slow An’ Easy
EP Audio Track
Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of
Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing