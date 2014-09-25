Whitesnake detail 1984 live album

Whitesnake have confirmed the release of Live in ’84: Back To The Bone, a package recorded during the band’s world tour 30 years ago.

Mainman David Coverdale was accompanied on the road by guitarist John Sykes, bassist Neil Murray and drummer Cozy Powell, following the release of acclaimed album Slide It In. Bonus material features Jon Lord’s last appearance with the band before rejoining Deep Purple, and Mel Galley is also featured.

Coverdale assembled the collection from his private audio and video archive, with the help of fans around the world. He says: “It’s still hard for me that half the incredible band who recorded Slide It In have passed away – Cozy, Mel, Jon Lord. All amazing people and amazing musicians.

“Their memories live on in our hearts and in the music they made. Wait until you see and hear them playing, as only they can.”

He adds: “These are memories I treasure and delight in sharing with you as we continue our celebration of the 30th anniversary of Slide It In.”

Live in ’84: Back To The Bone is released on November 10 via New Frontiers Music (November 7 in Europe, November 11 in North America). It will be available as a deluxe DVD/CD set and standard DVD.

Deluxe DVD/CD tracklist

DVD

Super Rock 84

Gambler Guilty Of Love Love Ain’t No Stranger Ready An’ Willing Slow An’ Easy Crying In The Rain Guitar Solo Soldier Of Fortune Drum Solo Ain’t No Love In The Heart of the City Don’t Break My Heart Again

Bonus tracks

Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of

Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing

Bonus gallery

Slide It In Slide Show with rare unseen photos

The Music Bed with snippets of private demos

CD

Snakeskin Boots - Best Of Bootlegs

Gambler Guilty Of Love Love Ain’t No Stranger Slow An’ Easy Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues Ready An’ Willing Guitar solo Crying In The Rain Soldier Of Fortune.

Super Rock 84

Love Ain’t No Stranger Ready An’ Willing Slow An’ Easy

EP Audio Track

Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of

Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing