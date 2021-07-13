While She Sleeps, Loathe and Black Spiders subbed onto Bloodstock bill

While She Sleeps, Loathe and Black Spiders have been added to next month’s Bloodstock line-up as the festival promoters adjust to some late withdrawals from the bill.

Following their well-received performance at the Download Pilot festival, Sheffield’s While She Sleeps have been drafted in to replace fellow Brits Bury Tomorrow.

Bury Tomorrow explain, “Due to the band’s current line up situation and despite best efforts we are unfortunately unable to play Bloodstock this year, we are truly gutted! We support the festival and hope everyone enjoys every minute of the weekend! We are however over the moon to confirm Bloodstock have invited us back next year so we will see you all at Bloodstock 2022!!”

Loathe, meanwhile, will replace Dark Tranquility on the bill on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday, August 13. Frontman Erik Bickerstaff says, “We are thrilled to be performing at this year's Bloodstock Festival for the first time, and to be sharing the Main Stage on August 13th alongside an incredible and eclectic lineup of heavy artists.”

Black Spiders will replace Unleash The Archers on the Sophie Lancaster Stage.

And following the news that Lotus Eater have disbanded, death metallers Foetal Juice will step into their spot.



“We are absolutely delighted to be playing Bloodstock this year!,” say the Manchester band. “It’s an incredible festival that we attend every year. The last time we played back in 2016 has still been the biggest show we have ever played. The year will absolutely kick that in the bollocks. We literally cannot wait to play this festival again!!”

As excitement over August’s event mounts, fans can tune into Bloodstock’s Twitch channel this evening (July 13) for the inaugural ‘BloodThirsty’ video interview podcast, which will see Devildriver frontman, Dez Fafara and metal god Rob Halford from Judas Priest discuss all things metal. Tune in from 7:30pm (UK time).