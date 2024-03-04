Watch actor Mark Benton win almost £10,000 on The Celebrity Weakest Link - and donate it all to the ultimate heavy metal charity, The Heavy Metal Truants

On Saturday night (March 2) at 7.50pm, the latest episode of iconic BBC game show The Weakest Link aired, featuring no fewer than eight celebrities duking it out via their finest general knowledge skills to win a big wad of money for a charity of their choice. Amongst the contestants on the episode were Eastenders actress Jo Joyner, TV presenter Jenny Powell, Emmerdale's Natalie Anderson and The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner.

It was actor Mark Benton, however, star of the likes of Early Doors, Waterloo Road and Barbara, who ended up walking away with the prize - an impressive £9,400 pot. He bested Natalie in the final, 'sudden death' round, correctly answering that David Mitchell is the name of both the author of acclaimed 2004 sci-fi novel Cloud Atlas and the British actor who made his name in Peep Show.

Mark revealed that the charity of choice that his winnings would be going to is none other than the Heavy Metal Truants, the cycling charity group spearheaded by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and former Metal Hammer Editor-In-Chief Alexander Milas, who raise money for children's charities Nordoff & Robbins, Childline, Teenage Cancer Trust and Save The Children. Or, as Mark himself put it after his win, "a bunch of rock stars and journalists that do lots of events for children's charities."

Watch Mark dedicate his winnings below, and watch the whole latest episode of The Weakest Link via BBC iPlayer. To find out more about the Heavy Metal Truants and the great work they do, head to their official website.