We want Lars for drum-off say Smith and Ferrell

Chad Smith and Will Ferrell are planning a second drum-off – and this time they want Metallica's Lars Ulrich to join them.

The pair last month appeared on US TV, squaring off over claims they look so alike they’re often mistaken for each other. The light-hearted feat raised over $300,000 for a cancer charity.

Now comedian Ferrell tells Spin: “We did talk about another drum-off, with a third person that looks eerily similar. We talked about Lars from Metallica. Lars gets pissed because he gets mistaken for both me and Chad. He can settle that score now.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman Smith admits they haven’t actually asked Ulrich to join in, saying: “This is a scoop – the gauntlet is down.”

And Smith has admitted he met Ferrell before the media buzz that arose a few months ago. He tells the actor: “You were in the film Ladies Man. I went to the screening and you were there at a table with food. You were getting your food and I was like, ‘I’m not going to go over; I’m not going to be that guy.’

“But I’m over there, filling my plate, and there was a gentleman standing between us. He walks away and we both turn at the same time. You just looked me up and down really quick, and said, ‘You’re very handsome.’ And I was like, ‘God, he’s funny.’”

Smith’s Chickenfoot bandmate Joe Satriani recently said work on their third album was proceeding slowly – and took time to defend his friend’s drum-off performance, calling Ferrell a cheat.