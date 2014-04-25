We're going global in tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's a special radio show for you tonight guys, as we'll be traversing the globe and visiting some of the cities, towns, states and countries immortalised in song.

From Devildriver’s Clouds Over California to Upon A Burning Body’s Texas Blood Money, there’s a lot to be said for location-based metal (which is a genre we’re coining right now, expect to see it everywhere). So join us as we run through more from the likes of Rush, Slash, Thin Lizzy and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

As Thoreau once said, “Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves.” So let’s get lost…

