"While our intentions were good, to put it simply, we failed... We let Sleep Token and you down": Promoters AEG apologise after US tour pre-sale chaos leaves many Sleep Token fans furious and ticket-less

Concert promoters AEG have apologised after technical "malfunctions" meant pre-sale access codes for Sleep Token's much-anticipated North American The Teeth of God tour were delivered to fans 24 hours after the tickets went on sale, leading to thousands missing out on the opportunity to attend the quickly sold-out shows despite registering in advance.

Many fans vented their fury on social media, and the fiasco prompted the tour's promoters AEG Presents to contact fans who were affected, with a brutally honest apology.

"As a Sleep Token fan who took the time to register early for access to tickets, we know how committed you are to the band," the email to those impacted reads. "That's something we don't take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty.

"While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there's no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down. Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us.

"We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to create the elevated experience you all expect and deserve. We are so very sorry we let you down."



Vessel and co. will be joined by Empire State Bastard for their The Teeth of God tour, which will take in appearances at the Sick New World weekender in Las Vegas (April 27), and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio (May 18).



The Teeth Of God tour will kick off on April 27 at Sick New World, headlined by Slipknot and System of a Down, and carry on through to May 28, when Vessel's band will drop the curtain on the trek with the second of a brace of shows at Toronto's Massey Hall.

The band will play:



Apr 27: Sick New World festival, Las Vegas, NV

Apr 30: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

May 01: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Revel, NM

May 03: Austin, Texas – H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park, TX

May 04: Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 06: Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center, FL

May 07: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 08: Asheville, NC – Exploreasheville.com Arena, NC

May 10: St. Louis, MO – The Factory, MO

May 12: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 14: Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall, IA

May 15: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed, IL

May 16: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed, IL

May 18: Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OJ

May 19: Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center, PA

May 20: Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia, PA

May 22: New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall, NY

May 24: Boston, MA – MGM Music at Fenway, MA

May 25: Montreal Place Bell, Canada

May 27: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

May 28: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada