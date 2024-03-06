“We know a lot of you travelled a great distance to get us to our destination so thank you”: watch U2's stunning performance of Beautiful Day which caused Dave Grohl to lose his mind in Las Vegas

U2 brought down the curtain on their residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas at the weekend (March 2), with Dave Grohl, Brian Eno and US First Lady Jill Biden among the invited guests seeing them off at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue.

Now the Irish band have shared a video of their performance of 2000 single Beautiful Day filmed on the night, titling it Beautiful Day (Thank You, Las Vegas).

The video concludes with frontman Bono thanking fans, the band's hard-working crew, and old friends such as his bestie Gavin Friday, before the quartet - featuring stand-in drummer Bram van den Berg - exit the stage.



“We know a lot of you travelled a great distance to get us to our destination, so thank you for all the trouble of getting here,” Bono tells the crowd in the clip.

Watch the video below.

Over the weekend, fan-filmed footage of the concert went viral on social media, but, unusually, the band were nowhere to be seen. Instead, it captured Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl living his best life at the gig, punching the air in exultation as the group aired the first single from their All That You Can't Leave Behind album.

Watch Grohl losing his shit in the most joyous and uninhibited manner below:

Grohl's friendship with U2 goes back a long way. On March 23, 1992, Nirvana's then-drummer attended the Dublin band's Zoo TV tour show at the Forum in Montreal, Canada, and popped backstage to hang out with the Irish band's support act, Pixies. According to a 1992 Spin magazine feature, Grohl was later taken aside by Bono on the night and given an hour-long lecture on "the evils of success."