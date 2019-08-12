Watch trailer for new Suzi Quatro documentary

A trailer has been released for the upcoming Suzi Quatro documentary Suzi Q.

The Liam Firmager-directed film charts the 53 year career of the Detroit-born and UK-based vocalist, bassist and songwriter, who became the first female rocker to break into the mainstream in the 70s.

The documentary will feature interviews with artists including Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Lita Ford, Cherie Currie, Tina Weymouth, Donita Sparks, Alice Cooper and KT Tunstall, along with members of Quatro’s family.

The film will go on general release from October 11, but prior to that, special previews and Q&A sessions with Quatro will take place across the UK from September 25.

Firmager says: “There is only one Suzi Quatro. She has sold 55 million records and still fills stadiums around the world. She was so influential but has yet to be recognised for her contribution to music.

“This film is an attempt to readdress that and introduce her to a new generation.”

Quatro released her latest album No Control in March this year through Steamhammer.

Special UK Film Previews & Live Suzi Quatro Q&A and signings

Sep 25: London Regent Street Cinema - UK premiere

Sep 26: London Genesis Cinema, London + Q&A with Suzi Quatro

Oct 07: Brighton Duke of Yorks Cinema, Brighton + Q&A with Suzi Quatro

Oct 08: Glasgow Film Theatre + Q&A with Suzi Quatro

Oct 09: Liverpool British Music Experience + Q&A with Suzi Quatro

Oct 10: Darlington Forum, + Q&A with Suzi Quatro

Oct 11: Bristol Showcase CDL + Q&A with Suzi Quatro