Watch Toyah pay tribute to the late Keith Flint with riotous cover of Firestarter

Regular visitors to this website will be aware that we are huge, huge fans of the energy, attitude and humour that our favourite couple, Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp, bring to their weekly Sunday Lunch series on YouTube: heroes, the pair of them.

This weekend, in the latest instalment of What The Actual Fuck Are Toyah And Robert Up To Now?, our dynamic duo, and their guest guitarist Sidney Jake, salute the memory of Keith Flint, the late Prodigy frontman, with their take on the Essex electronic outfit’s iconic 1996 UK number one single, Firestarter.

A disclaimer at the start of the clips reads: ‘WARNING: You are about to see our favourite kitchen trio as you have never seen them before AND IT CANNOT BE UNSEEN.’ So you know it’s going to be another classic.



Highlights include Toyah’s kitchen pan percussion, the sight of King Crimson guitarist Fripp in a Lamb Of God T-shirt, and the handmade ‘Keith ❤️’ poster affixed to a cupboard behind the trio.

Toyah and Robert have now released so many fabulous covers that we cannot list them all, but if the thought of Toyah as a mermaid covering Heart’s Barracuda, or the couple tackling Metallica’s Enter Sandman with Toyah on an exercise bike floats your boat, we strongly recommend paying a visit to the punk/new wave heroine’s YouTube channel.