Watch Toyah brandish a giant clock as we revisit the UK's most chaotic kitchen

Another weekend has come and gone, and another broadcast from the Fripp-Willcox kitchen in deepest rural Worcestershire has beamed its way into the nation's hearts.

This week, coltish duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox visited the back catalogue of Akron's finest, The Black Keys, and delivered a rousing version of their 2011 smash Lonely Boy.

What happens during the course of the clip isn't entirely unexpected, although Toyah does increase excitement levels significantly by brandishing a giant clock as the song nears its climax, perhaps suggesting that it's almost time for lunch. Or love. We're not entirely sure.

They've blessed their audience further by including bonus footage of several outtakes in which Fripp plays bum notes and shouts "bollocks!"

What fun they must have when the cameras are off.

The original recording of Lonely Boy was voted the third best song of 2011 by readers of Rolling Stone.

Late last week King Crimson released a performance video for Starless, recorded at the Orchard Hall in Tokyo, Japan, in December. Originally released as the final track on 1974's seventh studio album, Red, the performance was the final song of the band's final show on their Music Is Our Friend tour.

After the show, Robert Fripp posted on social media: "A full house. The first set: one hour and three minutes. Overall length: two hours and twenty-four minutes. King Crimson’s final note of Starless, the last note of this Completion Tour in Japan, moved from sound to silence at 21.04."

Suggestions that the typically cryptic message meant the end of touring for the band were given further credence by an earlier post from bassist Tony Levin, who wrote in his tour diary, "This tour has been announced as the band’s last tour of Japan, but it is likely King Crimson’s final tour."