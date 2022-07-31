Watch Tony Hawk himself jump on stage to sing with a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater covers band

By published

Last night at a gig dedicated to the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater soundtracks, the man himself made a surprise appearance!

Tony Hawk on stage
(Image credit: Signature Brew / Facebook)

If you're a rock fan of a certain vintage, the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games were as formative in your journey into heavy music as MTV2, Metal Hammer and Kerrang! and Napster (sorry, Lars). Its soundtracks were the things of legend, introducing whole new generations to rock, punk and metal via heavyweights like Rage Against The Machine, Anthrax and Public Enemy, Papa Roach, Bad Religion and even the likes of Entombed and High On Fire.

So powerful is the nostalgia for the Tony Hawk's... franchise, in fact, that not only were the first two games remastered and reissued on current gen consoles in 2020, but the soundtracks themselves have now earned their own dedicated club nights - including a show last night in London.

Alternative independent brewery Signature Brew - who have collaborated on beers with the likes of Mastodon, Enter Shikari and The Darkness - put on a special Tony Hawk's Pro Skater soundtrack event last night (July 30) in London, booking Tony Hawk's... covers band The 900 for the occasion. What those attending didn't expect, however, was to see Tony Hawk himself not only make an appearance, but actually jump up on stage with the band to sing a song with them!

"What's up London, how are ya?" asks the skate icon in a video posted by Signature. He proceeds to high-five a few fans before stating that "it's such an honour that there's even a cover band for the songs in our games" and expressing gratitude that the games' legacies have become so meaningful to people.

Things then kick up a notch. "I had to join the party," Hawk says. "Here we go, you might know this song." Hawk and The 900 then kick into Goldfinger classic Superman - the very first song to appear on a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game. What a legend.

Watch it all go down via the video below.

A post shared by Signature Brew (@signaturebrew) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade

Merlin stepped into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 