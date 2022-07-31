Watch Tony Hawk himself jump on stage to sing with a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater covers band

If you're a rock fan of a certain vintage, the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games were as formative in your journey into heavy music as MTV2, Metal Hammer and Kerrang! and Napster (sorry, Lars). Its soundtracks were the things of legend, introducing whole new generations to rock, punk and metal via heavyweights like Rage Against The Machine, Anthrax and Public Enemy, Papa Roach, Bad Religion and even the likes of Entombed and High On Fire.

So powerful is the nostalgia for the Tony Hawk's... franchise, in fact, that not only were the first two games remastered and reissued on current gen consoles in 2020, but the soundtracks themselves have now earned their own dedicated club nights - including a show last night in London.

Alternative independent brewery Signature Brew - who have collaborated on beers with the likes of Mastodon, Enter Shikari and The Darkness - put on a special Tony Hawk's Pro Skater soundtrack event last night (July 30) in London, booking Tony Hawk's... covers band The 900 for the occasion. What those attending didn't expect, however, was to see Tony Hawk himself not only make an appearance, but actually jump up on stage with the band to sing a song with them!

"What's up London, how are ya?" asks the skate icon in a video posted by Signature. He proceeds to high-five a few fans before stating that "it's such an honour that there's even a cover band for the songs in our games" and expressing gratitude that the games' legacies have become so meaningful to people.

Things then kick up a notch. "I had to join the party," Hawk says. "Here we go, you might know this song." Hawk and The 900 then kick into Goldfinger classic Superman - the very first song to appear on a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game. What a legend.

Watch it all go down via the video below.