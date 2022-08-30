Watch Tommy Lee prank an entire stadium by pulling out his 'wiener'

After taking to social media earlier this month to share a photo of his phallus, the owner of rock's most public private parts has upped the ante even further.

During Motley Crue's recent Stadium Tour set at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, drummer Tommy Lee took to the mic to explain how the original photo came about, before going on to whip out his "wiener", much to the apparent delight of those in attendance.

"Some of you might’ve heard this before, but a couple of weeks ago we had a break on this tour and I went to some fuckin’ island in Bora Bora," said Lee, in a speech as geographically imprecise as it was expletive-filled. "I got fuckin’ loose, drunk as fuck, fuckin’ wobbler. I fuckin’ fell the fuck off.

"So what happened is I got all drunk, took a bunch of pictures of my dick, tossed ‘em up on Instagram, and so I figured they took ’em down from Instagram."

Explanation over, Lee then asked if the assembled masses would like to bear witness to a repeat performance.

"You guys wanna see my wiener? You guys wanna see the shit? Is that a yeah?" asked Lee, as the crowd bayed in the affirmative. "Alright, let’s go. Let me show you my fuckin’ weiner. Ready? There he is."

We won't describe precisely what happens next – it's in the video below – but we'd like to think that the Humane Society were involved in the pre-show briefing.

The Stadium Tour, which also features Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act, resumes its inexorable march towards permanent infamy at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, on August 31, and wraps up at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, on September 9. Tickets are still available (opens in new tab).

