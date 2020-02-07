Watch the trailer for Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones

A trailer has been released for the film Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones.

In a statement, the filmmakers say, "In the mid ’60s, Brian Jones emerged as ‘the face’ and poster boy of the Bohemian Swingin’ London scene, topping the charts with The Rolling Stones and dating model/actress Anita Pallenberg.



"However, his excessive lifestyle and his reputation as ‘the original bad boy of Rock & Roll’ was to cost him dearly. As the scene descended into the acid-ridden year of 1967, so did Brian. Targeted by the authorities and media he spiralled out of control, losing both Anita and the respect of the Stones. Two years later, Brian was found at the bottom of his swimming pool, the verdict: death by misadventure.



"During the last 50 years many theories have emerged, claiming that Brian was murdered and that it was covered up at high level, as this film discovers – the evidence for this is extremely compelling."

The film has been made by Spanish director Danny Garcia, who has previously made films about The Clash, Johnny Thunders, Sid Vicious and Stiv Bators.

Screenings have been organised on the following dates.

Feb 06: Munich Werkstattkino, Germany

Feb 08: Santa Ana The Frida Cinema, CA

Feb 13: Seattle Ark Lodge Cinemas, WA

Feb 15: Pittsburgh Harris Theatre Downtown, PA

Feb 15: Sao Paulo Olga 17, Brazil

Feb 21: Chichester Cinema at New Park, UK

Feb 23: Harrisburg Moviate, PA

Feb 23: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Feb 24: Gothenburg Bio Roy, Denmark

Feb 24: Chichester Cinema at New Park, UK

Feb 26: Stockholm Bio Rio, Sweden

Feb 27: Chicago Music Box Theater, IL (Q&A with Barbara Anne Marion, daughter of Brian Jones)

Feb 28: Brooklyn Film Noir, NY

Feb 29: Montevideo Cine Universitario, Uruguay

Mar 08: Birmingham The Electric, UK

Mar 12: Birmingham The Electric, UK

Mar 12: Buenos Aires Strummer, UK

Apr 04: Hastings Electric Palace Cinema, UK

Apr 08: Minneapolis Trylon Cinema, MN

Yesterday, The Rolling Stones announced their 2020 North American tour.