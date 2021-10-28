Watch the trailer for Motley Crue's graphic novel The Dirt: Declassified

Glam rock legends Motley Crue are to be immortalised in within the pages of a graphic novel.

Mötley Crüe - The Dirt: Declassified is due to be published by Z2 Comics next April, and thrusts the band deep into the world of international espionage. The plot lifts the veil on the band's activities, revealing that the glam rock lynchpins have been working as covert government agents all this time.

“Playing arenas overflowing with tens of thousands of fans was just a front for our true mission,” Crue bassist Nikki Sixx explains. “The reality is that we were infiltrating [REDACTED] in a globe-hopping sprint to [REDACTED]. But that doesn’t even include the disaster at [REDACTED] or near fatal heist in [REDACTED]. We have a lot to say and it’s time the people knew.”

Yikes. We literally had no idea. And we're journalists.

“Mötley Crüe remains the one group whose live show in the ‘80s felt truly dangerous. Now that I know the truth about the band, it’s obvious why,” Z2 Senior Editor Rantz Hoseley says. “We’re proud to have gained the trust of these live wires to tell the secrets they’ve been forced to cover up for decades… we guarantee you aren’t ready for the madness and mayhem in this graphic novel."

Motley Crue - The Dirt: Declassified will be made available in a variety of wallet-emptying formats, starting with a standard softback at $24.99 and climaxing with a Platinum Edition, which is limited to 999 copies, features an oversized hard cover, comes wrapped in butcher paper, and arrives in an Operation C.R.Ü.E Lockbox slipcase.

The Platinum Edition, which retails for just $299.99, also includes a number of collectable goodies: four security clearance badges, four dossier art prints, a UV Spy Pen (allowing you to reveal secret UV messages within the book), a secret dossier containing spy photos and redacted imagery of Nikki, Tommy, Vince and Mick’s career exploits, and a UV Spy Map of Los Angeles, CA.

The band have also released a trailer for the graphic novel (below). It's available to pre-order from Z2 now.

Motley Crue's previous comic book adventures include Motley Crue: Livin’ The Fast Life, published in 2016, while Nikki Sixx's The Heroin Diaries was turned into a graphic novel the following year.

Motley Crue's stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett is due to to kick off in June 2022. Dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2022 tour

Jun 16: Atlanta Suntrust Park, GA

Jun 18: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Flushing Citifield, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville Tiaa Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland Firstenergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 10: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Park, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood Sofi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA