Watch the trailer for Joe Bonamassa documentary Guitar Man

The rise and rise of New York-born blues guitar hero Joe Bonamassa is laid out in a new documentary set for release on December 8.

Guitar Man traces Bonamassa’s career from from his childhood as a 12-year-old ‘wunderkind’ discovered and mentored by Blues legend B.B. King through to the recording of the guitarist’s most recent album, Royal Tea, at London’s famed Abbey Road studios. Last month, the album debuted at number one on the Billboard Blues chart in the US, the 24th album from Bonamassa to do so.

Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, Guitar Man chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the world to bring his music to the masses, and collaborating with top artists from across the world of music.

Released on Paramount Home Entertainment, the 1 hour 48 minute documentary is now available for pre-order.

Speaking to Kyle Olsson recently, for the Life In Six Strings series, the guitarist talked about his initial motivation for playing guitar.

“When I was a kid in school, I didn't want any trouble, I didn't want any attention, I just wanted to get through my day, get home, and pick up my guitar,” he reveals. “Because it was a great escape from the realities of being somewhat of a socially awkward kid who was bullied.”

“I've always used that as a tool to kind of socially ingratiate myself into situations where I would be just the kid in the corner who's not talking to anybody. I was never that person where I was so outgoing and never the bell of the ball and going, 'Oh, you know Joe. everybody loves him.' It was never the case.”

"I never got into this thing to place or show, I wanted to tick the win box. You win, you lose, whatever, but if you don't try and don't go for it - then you never get there!"